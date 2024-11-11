Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 57,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

OC opened at $190.44 on Monday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $121.08 and a twelve month high of $193.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.