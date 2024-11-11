Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 506,778 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6,342.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $44,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,706.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 116.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,843.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,843.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $89.87 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

