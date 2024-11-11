Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $52,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $210,886,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $260.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.56 and a 52 week high of $261.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

