Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,695 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $50,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $121.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

