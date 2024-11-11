Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 169,503 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,722,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $53,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in PG&E by 84.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PG&E by 48.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 1.2 %

PCG stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG&E

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.