Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $49,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $113.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $114.24.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

