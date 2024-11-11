Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $55,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

