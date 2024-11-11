Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,237 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $46,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,014 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $5,597,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,653 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,926.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $3,886,282 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

EA stock opened at $157.91 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $160.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

