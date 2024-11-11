Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $50,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after buying an additional 272,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,198,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,913,000 after purchasing an additional 163,294 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,992 shares of company stock worth $17,619,823 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

