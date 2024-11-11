Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,621 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $43,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $528.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.70. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $368.77 and a one year high of $533.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.