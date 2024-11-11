Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 70,447 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Core & Main worth $53,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 44.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 50.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 15.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core & Main Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.
Core & Main Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
