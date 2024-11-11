QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $443,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $118.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $119.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.