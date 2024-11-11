Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

RL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average of $179.41. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $113.92 and a one year high of $237.16.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 154,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

