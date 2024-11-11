Reviewing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Murphy Oil 0 9 5 0 2.36

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 113.68%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.48%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Energy and Murphy Oil”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 2.68 $75.26 million $0.20 32.18 Murphy Oil $3.46 billion 1.42 $661.56 million $3.10 10.84

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 8.62% 2.88% 1.78% Murphy Oil 14.78% 9.22% 5.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Advantage Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.