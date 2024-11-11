Royal Bank of Canada Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$279.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$266.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$241.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$240.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$224.05. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$180.73 and a 52-week high of C$259.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.24. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.