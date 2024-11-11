Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

BFS opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 72.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

