Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

