Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,590. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,590. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,638 shares of company stock worth $20,924,155. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $104.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.