SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $602.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $567.54 and a 200 day moving average of $551.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $439.81 and a 12 month high of $603.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

