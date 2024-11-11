SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires 1,756 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 326,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,980,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 222,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $146.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $147.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

