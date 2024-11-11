SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Biohaven by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.31. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 21,052 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

