SpiderRock Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 134.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $416,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 282,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

NYSE:CMC opened at $62.24 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

