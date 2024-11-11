SpiderRock Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

