SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys 603 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

NYSE MET opened at $81.02 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

