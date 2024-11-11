SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys 8,680 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $80.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

