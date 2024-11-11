SpiderRock Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $624.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $433.80 and a 52-week high of $626.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

