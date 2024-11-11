SpiderRock Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $196.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.85. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

