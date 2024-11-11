SpiderRock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 352,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UITB opened at $46.65 on Monday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.1594 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.