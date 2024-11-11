SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $185.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $100.92 and a one year high of $189.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

