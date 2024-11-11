SpiderRock Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.42.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,970,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,270,842. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $603.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.16 and a 200-day moving average of $347.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.88 and a 1-year high of $611.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

