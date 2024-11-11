SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $964,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,336 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 725,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,168,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after buying an additional 145,133 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,385,000 after acquiring an additional 67,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

AWI opened at $153.70 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $154.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

