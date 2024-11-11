SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 301,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after buying an additional 52,757 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $231.36 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $158.21 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

