SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases 4,792 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $76.76 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.05.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

