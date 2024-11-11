SpiderRock Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $55.54 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

