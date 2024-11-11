SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. CIBC lifted their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

RSG stock opened at $211.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.92 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average of $197.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

