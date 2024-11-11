SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $412.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.56 and a twelve month high of $420.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.08 and its 200 day moving average is $366.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

