SpiderRock Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 558.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10,839.6% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

