SpiderRock Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $213.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

