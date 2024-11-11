SpiderRock Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 294,186 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $106.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

