Summit Global Investments Has $355,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,470 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

F opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

