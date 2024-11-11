Summit Global Investments Has $517,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,744 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Loews were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Loews by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Loews by 22.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 569,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 105,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $406,737.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,737.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,587 shares of company stock worth $7,186,460. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Loews stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $64.97 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.82.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

