Summit Global Investments Invests $271,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 501.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.43 and a 12-month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $283.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

