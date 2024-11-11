Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNL. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 136,281 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $33,598,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 440.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500,554 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,241. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of TNL opened at $53.59 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

