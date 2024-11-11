Summit Global Investments Sells 178 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,118 shares of company stock worth $1,943,620 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $148.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $158.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.