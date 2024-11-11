Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($13.78). The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 158.19%. The company’s revenue was down 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 11,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

