Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 30.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 87.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.