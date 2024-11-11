Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the travel company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,887,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,731,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,761 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 33.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,179,000 after purchasing an additional 917,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 53.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,364,000 after purchasing an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.