Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $624.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $584.33 and a 200-day moving average of $565.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $433.80 and a one year high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

