Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,885.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $184.04 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

