Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after buying an additional 729,166 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,800,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 30.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 284,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12,174.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 244,223 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DEO opened at $120.43 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.